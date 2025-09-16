Fani Willis Loses Final Push to Prosecute Trump in Georgia

Fani Willis has been officially removed from overseeing Georgia's 2020 election interference case against President Trump following a decision by Georgia's Supreme Court. In a 4-3 decision, the court declined to review an earlier ruling that disqualified Willis due to her past romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, report the Atlanta Journal Constitution and the Hill . This marks the end of the Fulton County district attorney's involvement in the last pending criminal case against Trump. Responsibility for the case now shifts to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, which will seek a new prosecutor to determine whether to continue the racketeering charges against Trump and his associates.

The indictment, filed in August 2023, alleges that Trump and his allies operated a racketeering enterprise aimed at overturning Georgia's 2020 election results. Legal analysts suggest that, should the case proceed, any trial involving Trump likely would not take place until after his current term ends in January 2029. Other defendants, including Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani, could still face trial sooner. Willis' removal stems from a disqualification challenge initially filed by a Trump campaign official. While a lower court found Willis had exercised poor judgment, it did not find an actual conflict of interest. However, the appellate court determined that, in this instance, even the appearance of impropriety warranted disqualification to maintain public trust.

The state Supreme Court's refusal to intervene leaves the appellate ruling intact. A new prosecutor may choose to advance, scale back, or dismiss charges against any of the remaining 15 defendants, four of whom have already pleaded guilty. Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, Steve Sadow, said the court's "proper decision should bring an end to the wrongful political, lawfare persecutions of the President," per the Hill. In her own statement, Willis said, "I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand."