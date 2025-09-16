Sotomayor: US Should Learn Limits of Presidential Power

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor cautioned Tuesday that a shaky grasp of civics is leaving Americans unsure where presidential power stops and monarchy begins. Speaking at a New York Law School event, Sotomayor argued that too few citizens understand the constitutional limits set on the presidency—a gap she views as troubling for democracy itself, NBC News reports. "Do we understand what the difference is between a king and a president?" she asked. "I think if people understood these things from the beginning, they would be more informed as to what would be important in a democracy in terms of what people can or should not do. But you can't make or criticize until you understand the reasoning behind the structure."