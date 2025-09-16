Prosecutor: Robinson Said 'I've Had Enough of His Hate'

He says alleged killer told roommate, 'Some hate can't be negotiated out'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 16, 2025 3:06 PM CDT
Prosecutor: Robinson Said 'I've Had Enough of His Hate'
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray speaks during a press conference announcing charges filed against Tyler Robinson,, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Provo, Utah.   (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

"The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy," Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said at a press conference Tuesday announcing charges against Tyler Robinson, including aggravated murder, a charge that means the 22-year-old could face the death penalty. Prosecutors outlined evidence including a text message confession to his partner and a note left beforehand that said he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation's leading conservative voices "and I'm going to take it," the AP reports.

  • Gray said Robinson's DNA was found on the trigger of the rifle. He said Robinson discarded the rifle and clothing and asked his roommate to conceal evidence. Robinson also was charged with offenses including felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty and Robinson will remain jailed without bond.

  • Gray read out alleged text messages between Robinson and his roommate, saying Robinson was in a romantic relationship with the roommate. He said the roommate is a biological male undergoing gender transition, the BBC reports. "I've had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," Robinson wrote in one message Gray read out. "To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you," he wrote. When the roommate asked, "you weren't the one who did it right????" Robinson said: "I am, I'm sorry."
  • In more messages disclosed in charging documents, Robinson expressed concern about retrieving the rifle he allegedly used in the shooting, the Guardian reports. "Im worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas rifle," Robinson wrote. "I might have to abandon it and hope they don't find prints. how the f--- will I explain losing it to my old man." He described messages on the bullets as "mostly a big meme."
  • Gray also discussed the role Robinson's parents had in his surrender, the New York Times reports. "Robinson's mother saw the photo of the shooter in the news and thought the shooter looked like her son," he said. "Robinson's mother called her son and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick and had been home sick on Sept. 10." Gray said Robinson's father recognized the gun. He said Robinson spoke to his parents about suicide, but was persuaded to turn himself in, accompanied by his parents and a family friend. Gray said Robinson's mother told police that over the last year, her son had become "more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented."

