Prosecutor: Robinson Said 'I've Had Enough of His Hate'

"The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy," Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said at a press conference Tuesday announcing charges against Tyler Robinson, including aggravated murder, a charge that means the 22-year-old could face the death penalty. Prosecutors outlined evidence including a text message confession to his partner and a note left beforehand that said he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation's leading conservative voices "and I'm going to take it," the AP reports.

Gray said Robinson's DNA was found on the trigger of the rifle. He said Robinson discarded the rifle and clothing and asked his roommate to conceal evidence. Robinson also was charged with offenses including felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty and Robinson will remain jailed without bond.