Navalny Was Poisoned Before Dying, Widow Says

Alexei Navalny's widow says new lab results point to poisoning as the cause of the Russian opposition leader's death in a remote Arctic prison, reports CBS News , upping the pressure on authorities who've shared little about the circumstances. Yulia Navalnaya announced Wednesday that Navalny's team was able to "obtain and securely transfer" biological samples to two independent laboratories outside Russia, and that both concluded he was poisoned, per the BBC —though she didn't provide specifics about the substance or release documentation. "These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned," Navalnaya said in a 15-minute video posted on social media.

The labs have reportedly kept their findings under wraps, citing "political considerations," a decision Navalnaya publicly challenged, urging them to "Stop appeasing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for some higher 'considerations,'" and publish the results. Navalny, 47, died in February 2024 while serving a 19-year sentence he considered retaliation for his anti-corruption campaigns and public opposition to Putin. Russian officials claim he died from a sudden illness, later attributing it to a mix of various diseases and ultimately an irregular heartbeat. Navalnaya disputes those explanations, noting Navalny had no known heart issues and pointing to the absence of prison video footage from the day of his death and images of vomit in his cell as suspicious.

The New York Times notes that Navalnaya didn't give details on how the samples or documents she alluded to in the video were obtained. If proven, this wasn't the first time Navalny was targeted: In 2020, he survived exposure to the nerve agent Novichok, confirmed by European labs and an international watchdog. Russian authorities denied involvement both then and now. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he hadn't heard Navalnaya's latest claims and declined comment. Navalny's posthumous memoir, Patriot, details his prison ordeal and, according to his widow, serves as his final act of defiance.