Among This Year's Toy Hall of Fame Nominees: Snow

Later this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame could induct snow—yes, the cold, white stuff that falls from the sky. But only if it ices out enough of the competition, a group that features hugely popular board games, outdoor favorites, and giggling plushies. The Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its 12 finalists for the class of 2025 and opened voting to the public and a panel of judges who will choose which few will be honored in November, reports the AP .

Along with snow, the contenders include tabletop favorites Battleship, Catan, Connect Four, Spirograph, and Trivial Pursuit, as well as scooters, slime, and cornhole. The Star Wars lightsaber, Furby, and Tickle Me Elmo round out the finalists chosen from among the thousands of nominees the Toy Hall of Fame receives each year.

The public has a week, until Sept. 24, to vote for their favorites. The three top vote-getters will make up a "Player's Choice" ballot to be counted alongside 22 other ballots from a panel of historians, educators, and other experts. The winners will be announced in November by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, where the Hall of Fame is located.

While anyone can nominate a toy, the ones that make it into the hall have to be considered icons, engaged multiple generations, fostered creativity, or profoundly changed play or toy design. Last year, My Little Pony, Transformers action figures, and the Phase 10 card game were honored, bringing to 87 the number of toys inducted since the Hall of Fame was established in 1998. (Read more on each of this year's nominees here.)