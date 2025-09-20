A 14th State Gives the OK to Composting Dead Bodies

New Jersey has become the 14th state to allow the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation, the AP reports. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation on Sept. 11. It authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips, or other natural materials. The human remains and organic materials mix with warm air and are periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person's family.

Supporters of the practice say it is an environmentally friendly and less costly alternative to traditional burials and cremation that uses less energy and doesn't involve the use of formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere. They also say it helps reduce the amount of land needed for cemeteries and the amount of timber harvested for caskets. Opponents have argued that human composting is disrespectful or goes against traditional religious beliefs.

Still, NJ.com notes the bill received overwhelming support in New Jersey, with just three of 120 Senate and Assembly members voting against it. Its August article noted there were not yet any human composting facilities on the East Coast. (Read more on the process here.)