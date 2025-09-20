Sonny Curtis Wrote 'I Fought the Law,' Mary Tyler Moore Theme

Sonny Curtis, a rock 'n' roll pioneer who played guitar in Buddy Holly's Crickets, wrote "I Fought the Law" in an afternoon and the theme for The Mary Tyler Moore Show based on a four-page description of the planned sitcom, has died. He was 88. Curtis' daughter, Sarah, posted on Facebook that he died Friday after a sudden illness, per the Hollywood Reporter. Curtis wrote or co-wrote hundreds of songs, the AP reports, including Keith Whitley's country smash "I'm No Stranger to the Rain" and the Everly Brothers' "Walk Right Back. His work also was covered by Bing Crosby, Glen Campbell, Bruce Springsteen, and the Grateful Dead, per the AP.