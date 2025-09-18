This Car Crash Happened Mid-Air

Two flying cars collided during a rehearsal for an airshow in China, sending smoke billowing and raising fresh questions about the safety of the futuristic technology. The electric vertical takeoff and landing—eVTOL—vehicles hit each other mid-air at the rehearsal in Changchun, sending one craft crashing to the ground, where it burst into flames, CNN reports. The flying cars, developed by Xpeng Aeroht, a subsidiary of electric carmaker Xpeng, were practicing high-difficulty stunts in tight formation when the accident happened, according to company representatives.

Videos circulating online and in Chinese media showed plumes of smoke and emergency crews rushing to the scene. One pilot walked away with minor injuries. Xpeng Aeroht attributed the crash to "insufficient spacing" and reported that all personnel are safe. An investigation is underway.

China has put its hopes on the so-called "low-altitude economy," encompassing everything from flying taxis to drone deliveries, in airspace below 3,000 meters. The sector, featured for the first time in last year's government work report, is expected to balloon to $206 billion by 2025 and more than double by 2035, per official forecasts. Xpeng Aeroht, calling itself Asia's largest flying car company, is among a growing list of manufacturers racing to cash in on this new frontier. The company, which hopes to sell the vehicles for $300,000 when regulations and infrastructure are in place, said earlier this year that it has already received 3,000 orders, the BBC reports.