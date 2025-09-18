Longtime Dodgers Star Announces Retirement

Clayton Kershaw, the left-hander who defined a Dodgers era with his arm and resilience, announced his retirement Thursday after 18 seasons with the team, closing the book on one of baseball's most storied careers. The 37-year-old starting pitcher revealed his decision in a team statement ahead of what may be his final start at Dodger Stadium, scheduled for Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports. Team owner Mark Walter congratulated Kershaw in a statement for a career "that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame," per CBS Sports .

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and the National League's 2014 MVP, Kershaw has collected 222 wins and over 3,000 strikeouts, posting a 2.54 career ERA across more than 2,800 innings. Drafted by the Dodgers in 2006, Kershaw debuted in 2008 and quickly established himself as one of the game's top pitchers, earning 11 All-Star selections and five ERA titles. He led the majors in ERA for four consecutive seasons and was pivotal in the team's successes over the past decade, which included two World Series championships. His skill set included fielding and—before the league adopted the designated hitter—batting, per the AP.

While his postseason record drew criticism early in his career, Kershaw helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, going 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA over five playoff games. His career included several injury setbacks, notably back issues from 2016 onward, as well as recent elbow, shoulder, foot, and knee problems. Through it all, Kershaw has remained relevant to the Dodgers. This season, he has posted a 10-2 record with a 3.53 ERA over 20 starts. His start Friday against the Giants has postseason implications for both teams, per CBS. The Dodgers are headed for the playoffs, but they have six reliable starters, so Kershaw may not start a postseason game. Still, manager Dave Roberts told ESPN this week, "I feel that there's a place for him on our postseason roster."