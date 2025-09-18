Texas Man Allegedly Threatened Mamdani's Life

'Start your car. See what happens,' Jeremy Fistel allegedly said in one message
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 18, 2025 1:36 PM CDT
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at a rally with Hotel and Gaming Trades Council workers, in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A Texas man has been charged with making death threats against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, prosecutors announced Thursday. Jeremy Fistel was arrested in Texas, and brought to New York for an arraignment on charges that he sent a series of threatening voicemails and written messages to Mamdani's office in June, prosecutors said.

  • In one message, Fistel said, "Start your car. See what happens," according to prosecutors. In others, he called Mamdani, who would be New York City's first Muslim mayor if elected, a terrorist and told him to go back to the country where he was born—Uganda. "Muslims don't belong here," Fistel said, according to prosecutors. "You deserve to be six feet underground," another message said, according to authorities.

  • Fistel, who faces charges of making terroristic threats and aggravated harassment, pleaded not guilty, the AP reports.
  • His lawyer, Todd Douglas Greenberg, said in court that his client was a respectable person and disputed the nature of the charges. "No one is sitting here arguing that what my client allegedly said was proper. It was unpleasant speech, but it was free speech," Greenberg said.
  • Mamdani's campaign did not immediately comment on Fistel's arrest. In June, Mamdani, a Democrat who serves in the New York state Assembly, told reporters that he had received threats on his life and "on the people that I love."
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Thursday morning that Mamdani has been given a full police security detail. But Adams, who is running against Mamdani in the mayoral election, also took the opportunity to criticize Mamdani, saying it was "ironic" that someone who has criticized the city's police department would now be benefiting from its protection.

