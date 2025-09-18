Texas Man Allegedly Threatened Mamdani's Life

A Texas man has been charged with making death threats against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, prosecutors announced Thursday. Jeremy Fistel was arrested in Texas, and brought to New York for an arraignment on charges that he sent a series of threatening voicemails and written messages to Mamdani's office in June, prosecutors said.

In one message, Fistel said, "Start your car. See what happens," according to prosecutors. In others, he called Mamdani, who would be New York City's first Muslim mayor if elected, a terrorist and told him to go back to the country where he was born—Uganda. "Muslims don't belong here," Fistel said, according to prosecutors. "You deserve to be six feet underground," another message said, according to authorities.