Erika Kirk Is New Leader of Turning Point USA

Turning Point USA says its board has unanimously chosen Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, to succeed him at the helm of the organization. In a post on X , the conservative youth organization said Erika Kirk will be the new CEO and chair of the board, USA Today reports. "In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death," the organization said. "We will not surrender or kneel," board members wrote. "We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before."

In a speech on Friday, two days after Kirk was assassinated, Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech in which she promised to carry on his mission. "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she said. Erika Kirk, a 36-year-old Liberty University graduate, married Kirk in 2021, Politico reports. She launched her Midweek Rise Up podcast in 2021 and is the founder and CEO of Proclaim Streetwear, a faith-based fashion brand.

Turning Point USA became a prominent political force closely linked to President Trump and the MAGA movement in the years after Kirk founded it in 2012, when he was 18. Earlier this week, the group said there had been a massive surge in interest after Kirk's murder, with tens of thousands of requests to start new chapters at colleges and high schools. Erika Kirk, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance are expected to deliver keynote addresses at Sunday's public memorial service for Kirk in Glendale, Arizona.