Pentagon Denies Report of Kirk-Focused Recruiting

Pentagon officials are considering a recruitment campaign centered on Charlie Kirk, NBC News reports, citing "two officials familiar with the planning." According to NBC's sources, the campaign would urge people to honor the murdered conservative activist's legacy by joining the military, with slogans including "Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors." The sources say officials are considering using Turning Point USA chapters at high schools and colleges across the US as recruiting centers, though some Pentagon leaders are pushing back against the idea, not wanting to be seen as trying to capitalize on Kirk's death. Officials deny that any such effort is being considered.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Fox News that the report is "100% wrong," adding, "This is not happening, yet Fake News NBC published this report as if it were true using anonymous sources." In a statement to NBC, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, "The media is so desperate to attack this administration's success that they are now inventing lies about our recruitment efforts. Leadership matters, and under the strong leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, men and women are coming out in droves to serve this great nation."

NBC notes that while military recruitment started to rebound last year after shortfalls in 2022 and 2023, the Pentagon, worried that the trend might not continue, launched a recruitment task force in June. "While we have great recruiting numbers now, it might not always be the case," Parnell said in July. "And so one of the things that we're trying to achieve with this recruiting task force is answering the tough question about how do we set the conditions here culturally in this country to have more kids want to serve the country and see it as a viable career path." He said only 7% to 11% of Americans see the military as a viable career path, down from 27% after the 9/11 attacks.