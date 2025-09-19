Studies of Drunken Bats, Pizza Lizards Win Ig Nobels

Offbeat scientific studies—including one that involved eating Teflon—were celebrated Thursday at the annual Ig Nobel awards. Many of this year's winners at the Boston University ceremony, organized by the Annals of Improbable Research, focused on digestion. Winners were awarded a hand-made model of a human stomach and the ceremony included a mini-opera about gastroenterologists, the AP reports. The prizes were handed out by real Nobel laureates. Among the winners:

Nutrition. The prize went to a team that noticed rainbow lizards at a seaside resort in the West African country of Togo stealing a tourist's slice of pizza, Ars Technica reports. Their research determined that the lizards will eagerly devour four-cheese pizza, but they're not interested in "four seasons" pizza with a wider range of toppings.