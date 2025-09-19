DA: Man Who Killed 3 Officers Was Hiding in Ex's Home

A suspected stalker armed with a rifle hid inside his ex-girlfriend's home in the rolling farmland of southern Pennsylvania and ambushed police officers who came to arrest him, killing three of them in a shootout, a prosecutor said Thursday. Two other officers were seriously wounded before police shot the suspect to death in a hail of gunfire that capped a 15-hour ordeal after a trail camera captured an image of the suspect, armed with an AR-style rifle, peering through a scope into the house Tuesday night, the AP reports. How the shooting unfolded:



The ex-girlfriend and her mother called the police and then fled the house for their safety after officers dispatched Tuesday night were unable to find the suspect there. Police didn't find him at his own home so arrived back at the house Wednesday afternoon. Using a drone, six officers scoured the property, including farm buildings, before they noticed the door to the home was unlocked—even though the ex-girlfriend and her mother had locked it before fleeing.