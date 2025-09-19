UK Spy Agency's New Recruiting Tool: 'Silent Courier'

Britain's MI6 is taking an unconventional step to bolster its intelligence ranks, rolling out a secure dark-web portal aimed squarely at attracting would-be spies—especially those inside Russia. Dubbed "Silent Courier," the platform is designed to make it easier for potential recruits, wherever they may be, to get in touch with British intelligence, per the AP . This move, announced by the Foreign Office, follows similar efforts by the CIA, which in 2023 tried to reach Russian insiders via social media, per the AP.

The launch coincides with outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore's final public address, delivered in Istanbul, per the BBC. Moore used the occasion to appeal directly to potential agents in Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and elsewhere, urging them to access the new portal anonymously. Instructions on how to use it will be available on MI6's official YouTube channel, and users are advised to use secure VPNs and burner devices, per a government release.

Moore didn't mince words about Russia, labeling leader Vladimir Putin as uninterested in peace and warning that Russia's war in Ukraine is pushing Russia into deeper economic and demographic trouble. "He is stringing us along," Moore said of Putin. He also accused China, Iran, and North Korea of propping up Russia's war effort, with China allegedly supplying dual-use goods that end up in Russian missiles and shells.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper praised the innovation, framing it as part of a broader strategy to keep Britain ahead of threats as global risks multiply. Meanwhile, Moore will soon hand over the reins to his successor, Blaise Metreweli, MI6's first female leader. The dark web portal, now live, allows anyone with sensitive information about terrorism or hostile activity to contact the UK securely.