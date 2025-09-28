Push to Get Workers Back in the Office Is Meeting Resistance

Many large companies are tightening their return-to-the-office policies, but workers aren't exactly flooding back to their desks. Names like Microsoft, Paramount, and NBCUniversal are ramping up in-person requirements, with some, such as Paramount, telling employees to return full time or consider a buyout. The New York Times and Microsoft have also increased their in-office quotas, while NBCUniversal has offered "voluntary exit assistance packages" for those unable to comply, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Over the summer, Fortune reported that, for the first time since COVID, more than half of all desk workers at Fortune 100 firms were now working at places with full in-office requirements.