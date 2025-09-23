'Large Drones' Prompt Airport to Shut Down

Flights at Copenhagen Airport were grounded for nearly four hours on Monday night after large drones were spotted nearby, disrupting travel and forcing dozens of planes to divert. As operations resume Tuesday, lingering delays and investigations continue, the BBC reports. Police posted on X that "2-3 large drones" were seen in the area, prompting a halt in operations. Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities, per the AP , and drone and fighter jet incursions into NATO airspace in recent weeks.

During the Copenhagen closure, at least 35 incoming flights had to be redirected to other destinations, according to data from Flightradar24. The disruption follows a similar episode at Oslo Airport, where Norwegian authorities observed a drone and responded by consolidating all air traffic onto a single runway to maintain safety. Police in Norway said they had taken steps to locate the drone, per the BBC. No information has been released regarding the operators of the drones or their intentions. Authorities have not linked the two incidents.