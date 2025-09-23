Spirit Airlines to Furlough One-Third of Flight Attendants

Spirit Airlines said Monday it plans to furlough about 1,800 flight attendants, representing about one-third of its cabin crew, as the airline seeks to reduce expenses during its second bankruptcy in less than a year. Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis outlined the decision in a memo to staff, noting that cost-cutting involves the airline's network, fleet size, and workforce. About 800 flight attendants are already on voluntary leave, CNBC reports, but the company said it has reached its limit on voluntary absences.

The airline will allow employees to apply for six- or 12-month leaves while retaining medical benefits, according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. The precise number of involuntary furloughs will depend on how many employees accept the voluntary option. Involuntary furloughs are scheduled to begin Dec. 1. The union said it's working with other carriers to help affected workers secure interviews elsewhere.

In addition to flight attendants, Spirit has furloughed hundreds of pilots and is seeking $100 million in cost reductions from its pilots union. Management has signaled a willingness to continue labor negotiations, but under bankruptcy proceedings, the company may pursue changes outside the existing contract. The flight attendants union told members in a memo that it's been able to mitigate the effects of the airline's cuts on them until now, per the New York Times. "The problem is that the significant reduction of aircraft and flight hours requires a much higher reduction in force," the memo said.