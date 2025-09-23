Kid Survives 94-Minute Flight Hidden in Plane's Landing Gear

A 13-year-old boy from northern Afghanistan survived a perilous journey hidden in the landing gear of a Kam Air passenger flight from Kabul to Delhi. Authorities at New Delhi's international airport discovered the teen on Monday wandering on the runway after the plane's arrival and detained him for questioning. According to officials, the boy, who is from Kunduz, told investigators his stunt was motivated by curiosity. The flight was 94 minutes long, reports the Independent .

The boy reportedly snuck into Kabul's airport, followed a group of travelers, and found a hiding place in the plane's rear wheel well, bringing nothing more than a red audio speaker with him, reports the BBC. He apparently intended to travel to Iran, not realizing the flight he boarded was headed for India, according to local reports. "An aircraft security check was conducted by the airline's security and engineering staff during which a red-colored audio speaker was found in the rear landing gear area," India's Central Industrial Security Force said in a statement, per the Independent. After questioning, the boy was returned two hours later to Kabul on the same aircraft.

Incidents of stowaways hiding on flights have made headlines in recent years, particularly with individuals fleeing difficult conditions in their home countries. Survival is rare, as experts note that many stowaways lose consciousness during flight and face grave danger when the landing gear is deployed.