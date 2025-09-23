Trump's 'Tough It Out' Advice to Pregnant Women Questioned

During his news conference on Monday, President Trump warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol—and he repeated the warning 10 times by the count of the Washington Post. "Don't take Tylenol, don't take it," Trump said. "Fight like hell not to take it." The president seemed to acknowledge that many in the medical community disagree with the suggestion about a potential link to autism, per the AP. "This is based on what I feel," he said, per the Hill, noting that there was "no downside" to following his advice, except that perhaps "a mother will have to, as I say, tough it out a little bit." However, that's one of the specific points from the news conference being called into question.