Feds Rehire Hundreds Laid Off by DOGE

Hundreds of federal employees who lost their jobs in Elon Musk's cost-cutting blitz are being asked to return to work. The General Services Administration has given the employees—who managed government workspaces—until the end of the week to accept or decline reinstatement, according to an internal memo obtained by the AP. Those who accept must report for duty on Oct. 6 after what amounts to a seven-month paid vacation, during which time the GSA in some cases racked up high costs—passed along to taxpayers—to stay in dozens of properties whose leases it had slated for termination or allowed to expire.