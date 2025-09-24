The Dreaded Screwworm Just Got Closer to the US

Prior to Sunday, the closest case of New World screwworm in cattle had been one detected 370 miles from the US border. That distance has now shrunk by 300 miles. The New York Times reports a case has turned up in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico—making it the closest detection to the US border since the parasite was eradicated from the US in the 1960s. The infected animal, an 8-month-old cow, was part of a 100-head shipment that came from an outbreak region further south. Authorities say only one animal in the group tested positive and that all were treated with ivermectin before arrival.

The case was found in Sabinas Hidalgo, a city less than 70 miles from Texas. The previous closest case was in Veracruz. The AP reports Mexico has logged more than 500 active cases in cattle in its southern states. Screwworm flies lay eggs in open wounds, and their larvae feed on living flesh, making them a major risk to livestock. Mexico's agriculture ministry says it caught the problem early and is following protocols agreed upon with the US. On the American side, Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins described the situation as a "national security priority," adding, "We will not rely on Mexico to defend our industry, our food supply or our way of life."

The USDA has been mass-producing sterile flies in Panama to help control the outbreak and will spend $30 million on additional fly production and dispersal facilities. Both countries are monitoring thousands of traps in border areas, with no screwworms detected north of the line so far. Imports of live Mexican cattle to the US are currently on ice; Mexico's ranching federation projects losses up to $400 million if the ban stays in place for the remainder of the year. (In a Honduran hospital, screwworm cases are grim.)