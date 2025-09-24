3 Killed in Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility; Gunman Is Dead

Three people have been shot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per the AP. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday, saying it was unclear whether employees, civilians, or detainees had been shot. "At this point, we're still working through that," he said. KDFW has since reported the three victims were detainees and that the shooter, a white man, was "a sniper on a roof armed with a rifle."