Crime  | 
Texas

3 Killed in Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility; Gunman Is Dead

Detainees are reportedly among those killed
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 24, 2025 8:40 AM CDT
3 Killed in Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility; Gunman Is Dead
This traffic camera image shows heavy police presence off I-35E close to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, in northwest Dallas on Wednesday.   (WFAA via AP)

Three people have been shot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per the AP. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday, saying it was unclear whether employees, civilians, or detainees had been shot. "At this point, we're still working through that," he said. KDFW has since reported the three victims were detainees and that the shooter, a white man, was "a sniper on a roof armed with a rifle."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging but the agency was confirming there were "multiple injuries and fatalities." Noem said the motive remained unclear but noted there has been an uptick of targeting of ICE agents. Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility. ICE and Homeland Security didn't immediately provide additional details. This follows a Fourth of July attack at an immigration detention center southwest of Dallas, where a police officer was shot in the neck.

