The Aztecs' Conqueror Rests Unnoticed in Squalor

In the heart of Mexico City, a crumbling church sits almost unnoticed—except for a small plaque revealing it holds the bones of Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador who toppled the Aztec Empire five centuries ago and changed world history. While grand mausoleums elsewhere celebrate historical figures, Cortés's resting place—which says simply, "In this temple rest the remains of the conquistador, Hernán Cortés, who died in 1547"—is marked by disrepair and a distinct lack of public interest, reports the New York Times in an exclusive.

Outside, pro-cannabis activists gather in the plaza to toke up, the unhoused relieve themselves, trash abounds, and the church's faded facade shares space with a struggling hospital that Cortés himself started centuries ago. Inside, his tomb is sealed in a plain stone wall, upstaged by a dramatic mural of the Apocalypse by José Clemente Orozco and surrounded by the clutter of everyday life. Few visitors pay their respects, and the site rarely makes it onto tourist maps.

The neglect reflects a complex legacy—the Guardian reports that the FBI in August recently returned a document signed by Cortés, which the agency called "protected cultural property (that represents) valuable moments in Mexico's history, so this is something that the Mexicans have in their archives for the purpose of understanding history better." But many Mexicans still view Cortés harshly, connecting him to the starvation, massacres, and enslavement of Indigenous people during the conquest. "The prevailing view on Cortés in popular culture is that he was evil, brutal, terrible," says historian Ilán Semo.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has called on Spain to apologize for conquest-era atrocities, with Cortés often singled out in political rhetoric. Spain says that's not happening, and some in far-right Spanish circles have even demanded his tomb be spruced up—or shipped home. "It's completely unfair when people judge history through a modern lens," says Father Efraín Trejo, the church's priest. "What will be said of us in a few centuries?" Locals like street vendor Ulises Salomón, who identifies as Indigenous, see the conquistador as an "insult to Native peoples." Read more at the Times.