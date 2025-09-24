Bleeding Firefighter Gets No Answer From 911

A Washington, DC, firefighter shot during a robbery Saturday night had to turn to his own firehouse for help after failing to get an answer from 911. Gary "Zeek" Dziekan, 42, was nearly home when a masked robber confronted him, demanded his phone, and shot him in the chest during a brief struggle, the Washington Post reports. Bleeding heavily, Dziekan called 911 and waited several minutes for someone to pick up, he said. Relying on his training, he used his shirt to stem the bleeding and then asked a neighbor to contact his fire station directly. "Hey, it's Zeek," Dziekan told the firefighter who answered. "I've been shot and I need help."

Medics, police, and fellow firefighters soon arrived. Doctors later told Dziekan that the bullet's position was so precarious that being hit just a centimeter differently could have been fatal, so they opted to leave it in place. Dziekan told WTOP that he had forced the gunman to shoot away from his heart. Authorities arrested a 17-year-old, identified as Marcellus Dyson Jr., who faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault while armed and armed robbery.

DC's 911 response also came under scrutiny, per the Post. City officials said more than 20 calls came in about the shooting, resulting in a queue and some callers reaching only an automated system. The first emergency team arrived within seven minutes of the initial call.