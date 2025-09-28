Al Gore Turns His Focus to Soot

Particle pollution kills millions of people worldwide each year—and tens of thousands in the United States—according to scientific studies and reports. Soon people will be able to use satellite technology and artificial intelligence to track these tiny particles, often referred to as soot, in their neighborhoods—as well as where it comes from—in a way not so different from monitoring approaching storms. It's all happening under plans by a nonprofit coalition led by former Vice President Al Gore, who co-founded Climate TRACE, which uses satellites to monitor the location of heat-trapping methane sources. On Wednesday, Gore expanded his system to track the source and plume of pollution soot on a neighborhood basis for 2,500 cities across the world.