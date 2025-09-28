Green  | 
Al Gore Turns His Focus to Soot

His satellite and AI system is now tracking sources of deadly soot pollution
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 28, 2025 5:30 AM CDT
The city center of Essen is seen through the fog as German Federal Environment Agency warns about poor air quality in Germany due to fine dust pollution, Essen, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025.   (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Particle pollution kills millions of people worldwide each year—and tens of thousands in the United States—according to scientific studies and reports. Soon people will be able to use satellite technology and artificial intelligence to track these tiny particles, often referred to as soot, in their neighborhoods—as well as where it comes from—in a way not so different from monitoring approaching storms. It's all happening under plans by a nonprofit coalition led by former Vice President Al Gore, who co-founded Climate TRACE, which uses satellites to monitor the location of heat-trapping methane sources. On Wednesday, Gore expanded his system to track the source and plume of pollution soot on a neighborhood basis for 2,500 cities across the world.

  • The logistics: The AP reports Gore's coalition uses 300 satellites, 30,000 ground-tracking sensors, and artificial intelligence to track 137,095 sources of particle pollution, with 3,937 of them categorized as "super emitters" for how much they spew.
  • The goal: Users can look at long-term trends, but in about a year Gore hopes these can become available daily so they can be incorporated into weather apps, like allergy reports.
  • Findings: Gore's firm found Karachi, Pakistan, had the most people exposed to soot pollution, followed by Guangzhou, China; Seoul, South Korea; New York City; and Dhaka, Bangladesh.
  • Standout quote: "It's difficult, before AI, for people to really see precisely where this conventional air pollution is coming from," Gore said. "When it's over in their homes and in their neighborhoods and when people have a very clear idea of this, then I think they're empowered with the truth of their situation. My faith tradition has always taught me you will know the truth and the truth shall set you free."
  • More on soot: Unlike methane, soot pollution isn't technically a climate issue because it doesn't cause the world to warm, but it does come from the same process: fossil fuel combustion. "It's the same combustion process of the same fuels that produce both the greenhouse gas pollution and the particulate pollution that kills almost 9 million people every single year,'' Gore said in a video interview Monday.

