DHS Pulls Video After Podcaster Theo Von Complains

Popular podcaster Theo Von appears to have successfully convinced the Department of Homeland Security to take down a video using his image to promote deportations. The video, now deleted, showed Von saying, "I heard you got deported, dude. Bye," before cutting to images of ICE officers detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants, reports the Hill .

"Yooo DHS i didn't approve to be used in this," Von tweeted, per USA Today. "Please take this down and please keep me out of your 'banger' deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows." Von appears to have deleted his demand after the video came down. He hosts the "This Past Weekend" podcast, which is second only to Joe Rogan on Spotify. He interviews both celebs and political figures and is particularly popular with young male conservatives. However, the New York Times noted in an April profile that he "can be harder to pin down, politically and culturally, than his bro-cast peers."

On the show, Von has called the immigration system "broken," but objected to the nature of the current crackdown. "It's sick when you see like children crying and people being taken from their parents," Von said, per the Los Angeles Times. "It's heartbreaking." He added that there "there needs to be a way to create a path for citizenship for people who are productive."

So where did that DHS clip of Von come from? USA Today says it appears to have originated in a woman's TikTok post from November captioned, "What happens when you tell Theo that your bf (sic) couldn't make it to the show because they didn't allow him in America."