The Brave World of Vintage Military Ration Tasters

Would you try a meal prepared decades ago, despite the health risks? Meet an adventurous group of collectors who crack open military rations that have survived years on the shelf—in some cases for more than century—to sample the forgotten flavors of history. These culinary daredevils, some with YouTube followings in the millions, savor everything from World War II chocolate bars and beef from the Second Boer War, to crackers from the Civil War, according to a report on this quirky hobby in the Wall Street Journal .

The general consensus? Edible, yes—delicious, not so much. Missouri's Nathan Abernathy is one of those brave samplers, recently cracking open a 1965 US military meal from the Vietnam War, at which point he found himself dodging a minor explosion of a tin of peaches and braving coffee creamer that had turned "hard as steel." While Abernathy declared the crackers from his ration as being "not too bad," he steered clear of the pork slices, keeping the risk of poisoning from that vintage food item at bay.

Collectors say the appeal is part thrill, part curiosity, and part connection to global history. Rations from other nations include duck confit for France, a cappuccino shot for Italy, and a reindeer casserole for Norwegian ration kits. Some even find modern MREs—meals, ready to eat—practical for camping or lunch on the go, and other items in old-time military kits can prove useful without posing the same food-poisoning risks as the victuals: One guy took a drag a few years back from a World War II-era cigarette, declaring it a "strong smoke."

It's definitely not a hobby without hazards: Abernathy once spent two days vomiting after consuming a not-yet-expired chicken pesto pasta. Still, food safety experts note that properly sealed and sterilized US rations are generally safe, though packaging should always be inspected. Although American MREs have often been maligned as "meals rejected by everyone," today's versions are reportedly a step up, with innovations like shelf-stable pizza. In the meantime, some folks are obsessed with watching these white-knuckle taste tests.