Multiple People Shot at Mormon Church in Michigan

Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday. The shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was "actively on fire," per a Facebook post from the Grand Blanc Police Department. Fox2 reports that the shooter may have set the building ablaze and that six to eight people were injured, with their conditions unknown. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, reports the AP. The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah's Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.