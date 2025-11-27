Dad Saved Son From Surf, Told Him to Swim for It. 'I Love You.'

A Navy sailor stationed in Hawaii has died while rescuing his two sons from dangerous surf. Authorities say 47-year-old Jeffrey Diaz of Florida was swimming with his sons in Waiapua'a Bay, part of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) on Kauai, when a powerful wave swept the younger boy away from shore. Diaz told the older son to swim back while he went after the younger, reports CBS News . Diaz's wife, Keyonna Fairley, said her husband managed to reach the younger boy and told him to get on his back. But after awhile, Diaz told the boy to get off because he couldn't go any further, Fairley told HawaiiNewsNow .

Fairley said the last words the boy heard from his father were, "I'm going to drown. I want you to go. I want you to swim. Don't stop. You got this. Don't give up. I love you." The boy made it back to shore. First responders pulled Diaz from the water, but he could not be revived. The Navy said he'd only reported to PMRF in October, per the Military Times. Fairley said it was to be his last deployment before retirement. "We are heartbroken by the passing of our shipman and friend, MA1 First Class Jeffrey Diaz and extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and shipmen who are grieving," PMRF commander Capt. Robert Prince said in a statement.