Murder Suspect Freed by Error

A manhunt is underway in Oregon after Ty Anthony Sage, a 26-year-old facing murder and robbery charges, was mistakenly released from jail. Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell called the blunder "unacceptable," admitting at a press conference that "this should not have happened." Sage, who pleaded not guilty to killing 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey in what authorities say was a botched drug deal, had been held without bail since his arrest in May, ABC News reports. But on Monday, he was freed after a release order indicated bail was set at $5,000—a detail later contradicted by court documents stating bail had actually been denied.

The sheriff's office is now combing through what went wrong, with O'Donnell stressing that jail employees involved "acted in good faith" based on information they had at the time. So far, no staff have been put on leave. "This individual should not have been released," O'Donnell said, pledging to "restore community trust." She also urged Sage to surrender. She said law enforcement officials across the state are trying to determine "where Sage went upon his release and where he is located now." Officials say Sage's release appears to be an isolated incident and they don't believe the public is at risk "at this point." Sage is described as 5-foot-10, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The mother of the slain teen, Jodie Ramsey, told KATU she's "on complete edge all the time now," recalling that she was present when Sage was denied bail. She said her son started hanging out with the wrong crowd when he was going through a rough time after his father's suicide. "He didn't care about his life at that point in time, so he was doing stupid things," she said. "But he didn't deserve to die for it."