Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair at Top of List to Run Gaza

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is reportedly involved in discussions about overseeing a transitional authority in Gaza, should a ceasefire be reached. Per the BBC , Blair has participated in high-level talks with various stakeholders on both ending the current conflict and shaping Gaza's future governance. The latest proposal, which would establish a temporary administrative body for Gaza, would have UN backing and support from Gulf states, with the eventual goal of returning governance to the Palestinians.

Blair has emerged as a possible candidate to lead this body, though his office insists he wouldn't support any plan that results in the displacement of Gaza's residents. Blair previously served as the Middle East envoy for the so-called Quartet—made up of the US, EU, Russia, and UN—working on economic development in Palestine and the broader goal of a two-state solution after leaving office in 2007. As prime minister, Blair's decision to join the 2003 Iraq War faced significant criticism, with an official inquiry later finding he'd relied on flawed intelligence.

Reports of Blair's potential role come on the heels of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressing willingness to cooperate with Trump and other leaders on a two-state solution while rejecting a future Gaza government led by Hamas or one where Hamas remains armed. Meanwhile, several Western countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and France, have recently recognized the state of Palestine, a move met with criticism from Israel and the US, who argue it rewards Hamas.