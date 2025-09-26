Colorado Debuts a Much More Lively Mascot

The newest star for the Colorado Buffaloes loves molasses-based treats, drinking straight from the water hose at her ranch, and galloping in front of a stadium full of fans. Ralphie VII made her much-anticipated debut last weekend, the year-old, 700-pound ball of bison energy bursting out of her end-zone stall as "Heeeeere comes Ralphie" blared from the Folsom Field speakers. With her romp just past midfield, one of the GOATs of live animal mascots in college football was back. More than symbols; these beloved animals inspire fans, foster a deep connection with their teams, and are cherished game-day traditions, reports the AP . Ralphie, whose presence was missing from the opening two home games as the newest version got up to speed, is just one of the most recognizable.

There's Uga, the English bulldog from Georgia; Bevo, the longhorn steer at Texas; Mike the Tiger from LSU; the war eagle of Auburn, and the list goes on and on. Navy's Bill the Goat; Renegade, the Appaloosa horse from Florida State; Rameses, the ram at North Carolina, and Traveler, the white horse at USC. There's Nova and her fellow falcon friends at Air Force; Smokey, the bluetick coonhound at Tennessee; and Tusk, a Russian boar at Arkansas. "There are very few things that people are as passionate about as their love of their favorite college football team," said Ricky Brennes, executive director of the Silver Spurs Alumni Association that oversees the care of Bevo. "These mascots are just the living symbols of that."

But back to Colorado, which retired Ralphie VI just before the season after she showed an indifference toward running. A version of Ralphie leading the team out has been school tradition for 58 years, but Ralphie VII needed time to ramp up. "I hung the football schedule up in her barn and she just didn't seem to care (the opener) was on the 29th (of August)," joked Taylor Stratton, program director of Colorado's Ralphie Live Mascot Program. Stratton and the Ralphie Handlers started her out slow, letting her get comfortable with them.

Three days before her first run, they took Ralphie VII to Folsom Field for an under-the-lights dress rehearsal. With music blaring, she "did her job perfectly," Stratton said. It carried over to game night. Ralphie VII's inaugural two fast and furious runs last Saturday—one before the game vs. Wyoming and again at halftime—earned rave reviews from coach Deion Sanders. "Ralphie did a wonderful job," Sanders said, "of doing the doggone thing that she does."