Politics | President Trump Trump Predicts More Indictments After Comey 'It's not revenge. It's About Justice.' By John Johnson Posted Sep 26, 2025 11:31 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) President Trump on Friday celebrated the indictment of James Comey but denied that his administration has a list of other political enemies who might suffer the same fate. "It's not a list, but I think there'll be others," the president told reporters as he left the White House, reports the AP. "Frankly, I hope there are others because you can't let this happen to a country." "It's about justice, really," Trump said. "It's not revenge. It's about justice." The move against Comey came days after Trump publicly implored Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after political enemies he called "scum," including Comey and New York state Attorney General Letitia James. Comey is the first to face charges, per the Hill. Earlier, Trump called the former FBI director a "dirty cop" in Truth Social posts. The indictment accuses Comey of lying to Congress, and Trump asserted "there is no way he can explain his way out of it." (Comey insists he's innocent.) Specifically, the indictment says Comey lied when he told lawmakers in 2020 that he had not authorized someone at the FBI to anonymously speak to the press about "Person 1," believed to be Hillary Clinton. The New York Times looks at who might be next, and the names include billionaire Democratic donors George Soros and Reid Hoffman, the latter being a co-founder of LinkedIn. When asked about allegations that he is politicizing the Justice Department, Trump pointed to the multiple indictments he faced after his first term. "They did it with me for four years," he said, per the Wall Street Journal. "They went after me. They went after me for four years." Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine was among those pushing back. "I can spot trumped-up charges a mile away," he said. "The rule of law must prevail."