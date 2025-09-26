Trump Predicts More Indictments After Comey

President Trump on Friday celebrated the indictment of James Comey but denied that his administration has a list of other political enemies who might suffer the same fate. "It's not a list, but I think there'll be others," the president told reporters as he left the White House, reports the AP. "Frankly, I hope there are others because you can't let this happen to a country."

"It's about justice, really," Trump said. "It's not revenge. It's about justice." The move against Comey came days after Trump publicly implored Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after political enemies he called "scum," including Comey and New York state Attorney General Letitia James. Comey is the first to face charges, per the Hill.