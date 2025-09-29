Stowaway Found Dead in Jet's Landing Gear After Europe Flight

A grim discovery in Charlotte has sparked an investigation after airline staff found a stowaway dead inside the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that had just arrived from Europe. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the body was discovered by maintenance workers around 9am Sunday while they were servicing the aircraft, NPR reports. Airport police pronounced the person dead at the scene, and homicide investigators, along with the county medical examiner, have launched an inquiry. An autopsy is planned. American Airlines confirmed the discovery and said it is cooperating with authorities. No information has been released yet about the stowaway's identity, how they managed to access the plane, or from which European city the flight departed.