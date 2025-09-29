New Hope for Chronic Back Pain Lies in Cannabis

An experimental medication made from marijuana successfully reduced back pain in a new study, offering further support for the drug's potential in treating one of the most common forms of chronic pain, per the AP . Crucially, the extract did so without side effects or addiction risk, notes AFP . The 800-patient study by a German drugmaker is the latest evidence of the therapeutic properties of cannabis, which remains illegal under US federal law even as most states have made it available for medical or recreational use.

For the new study, patients with back pain were randomly assigned to take drugmaker Vertanical's proprietary liquid cannabis extract or a placebo. At the end of 12 weeks, patients taking the medication reported a nearly 2-point reduction in pain on an 11-point scale, compared with 1.4 points for those taking placebo. The difference was statistically significant. Those getting the drug also reported improvements in sleep and physical function. Patients who continued with a six-month extension phase continued to experience reductions in pain. The results were published Monday in the journal Nature.

Vertanical is seeking approval for a large group of patients: those suffering from lower-back pain, a chronic condition that affects millions and has few proven treatments. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen can't be used for long-term pain because of their side effects, which include stomach ulcers and indigestion. Opioids are no longer recommended, after the overprescribing of painkillers such as OxyContin in the 1990s and 2000s led to the ongoing epidemic of addiction to that class of drug.

Lead study author Dr. Matthias Karst said in an email that the new findings show cannabis "can significantly reduce pain and improve physical function in patients with chronic low-back pain, without the safety concerns commonly associated with opioids." Karst is a pain specialist at Hannover Medical School and a consultant for Vertanical.