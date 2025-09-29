Trump, Netanyahu Say They Have Plan to End Gaza War

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday they've agreed to a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it's unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.
- Trump laid out a 20-point plan on Monday for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a postwar governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump's plan states that Gaza would be governed by a committee made up of "qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body." The "Board of Peace" would be headed by Trump, "with other members and heads of State to be announced," including Tony Blair. The full text of the plan can be seen here.