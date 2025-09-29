Trump Says He'll Block Federal Funds if Mamdani Wins

Trump's remarks followed incumbent Mayor Eric Adams' abrupt exit from the race Sunday. Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Cuomo in the Democratic primary, while Cuomo continues his campaign as an independent following Adams' exit. The Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, has refused calls from Trump and others to drop out of the race, keeping the field crowded, CNBC reports. Asked about Trump's post during a press conference Monday, Mamdani said the president is going through "the stages of grief," ABC7 reports.

"He began with denial, where he said that there was no way we could win this race and that he would use every tool at his disposal to ensure that that was the case." He said the president has "reached the point where he's coming to terms with the fact that we're going to win this race, and he's coming to terms with it, because New Yorkers are tired of a politics here in this city that has more to do with Washington than it has to do with the people of this same city." Polls from the weeks before Adams' exit showed Mamdani leading by at least 15 points, per the New York Times.