Adams Quits Mayoral Race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday he is ending his campaign for reelection in the face of weak polling numbers, a significant loss of public matching funds, and approval ratings at historic lows. His candidacy also suffered from scrutiny related to a now-closed criminal bribery case that had ties to President Trump. Adams' decision shakes up the mayor race and puts New York City on track to have its first one-term mayor in over three decades, Politico reports. As he left, Adams did the opposite of endorsing one of his chief rivals.

With Adams out, the field for the November mayoral election will shift, possibly benefiting independent candidate Andrew Cuomo in challenging the front-runner, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani. Although he had insisted he wouldn't drop out of the race, Adams has been looking into ways to avoid an embarrassing election result, per the New York Times. Those efforts included his advisers negotiating with Trump aides about becoming ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In a 9-minute video posted Sunday, Adams blamed "repeated rumors of my departure" and the Campaign Finance Board's decision to deny him funding for dooming his campaign. Although he didn't name Mamdani or Cuomo, he advised voters not to trust either of them in language he's used before—Mamdani for his "radical, divisive agendas" and Cuomo because such politicians "are out for themselves, not you."