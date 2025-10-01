School Collapse Death Toll Climbs to 67

UPDATE

Oct 7, 2025 9:10 AM CDT

The search for victims in Indonesia's school building collapse wrapped up on its eighth day Tuesday, with 67 people in total confirmed dead, WION reports. A local official said there were 171 people inside the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java, at the time of the collapse, meaning 104 survived. Only 17 of the deceased have been identified. According to Reuters, 61 remaining bodies were found, alongside seven or eight body parts that still need to be IDed.

Oct 1, 2025 3:00 AM CDT

At least 91 students remain trapped in concrete rubble almost two days after an Islamic school building collapsed on them in Indonesia, authorities said after reviewing attendance records and reports from anxious families of those missing. More than 300 rescue workers desperately worked to free survivors Wednesday morning, after the structure fell on top of hundreds of people, mostly teen boys, who had been performing afternoon prayers Monday in a prayer hall at a century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java province that was undergoing an unauthorized expansion. At least three students have been confirmed dead and 100 others were injured, many with head injuries and broken bones, the AP reports. The National Disaster Management Agency revised the number of people presumed buried in the rubble to 91 late Tuesday from the previous 38.