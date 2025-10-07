Taylor Swift Addresses That Song on Fallon

Jimmy Fallon had quite the catch on his guest list Monday night for The Tonight Show: Taylor Swift, who's basking in the glow of a record-setting new album and her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Fallon didn't try to hide his excitement at the 35-year-old pop star's appearance, per USA Today. "This is the hottest ticket in town," he gushed. "Today I was on the phone with Pope Leo and said, 'I'm sorry, your holiness, there is no more room.'" He also gave a shoutout to Swift's fans, adding: "I just want to thank all the [Swifties] around the world watching us tonight." More from their chat, per USA Today, People, and Us Weekly:
- Kelce: "He's just my favorite person I've ever met," Swift said. "No offense to everyone else, but ... this is the person that I get to hang out with every day forever."
- Eyebrow-raising song: That would be "Wood," one of the tracks from the new The Life of a Showgirl, with lyrics that appear to be double entendres of her sex life with Kelce. "I had this idea about, 'I ain't gotta knock on wood,' and I would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions," she said, insisting, "It really started out in a very innocent place."
- Super Bowl whispers: Swift addressed whether she'd turned down doing the halftime show for next winter's Super Bowl because she wouldn't be allowed to own the performance footage. "No," she said of that rumor, explaining that it would be hard to plan out her show while worrying about her fiance on the field. "That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. ... The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field."
- Selena Gomez's wedding: "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous ... vision that I've ever seen in my life," she said of her friend's recent nuptials to Benny Blanco. "I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day."
Watch more of Swift's appearance on Fallon here
