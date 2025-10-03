Italian Police Nab Suspected Fake Dalis in Art Raid

Authorities seize 21 works in Parma after tip from Dali Foundation
Posted Oct 3, 2025 6:08 AM CDT
Italian Police Nab Suspected Fake Dalis in Art Raid
In this handout photo, two officers pose Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, with some of the 21 artworks from the Dali exhibition that were seized on suspicion of being fakes, in Parma, Italy.   (Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Command via AP)

Italian police swooped in on a Salvador Dali exhibition in Parma this week, seizing 21 pieces they suspect aren't quite the real deal. The Carabinieri's art heritage unit collected tapestries, engravings, drawings, and assorted objects from the "Salvador Dali: Between Art and Myth" exhibit, all said to be works by the Spanish surrealist legend. The move followed a tip from the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation—guardians of the artist's legacy—which flagged "anomalies" after viewing the collection during its earlier run in Rome, per Reuters.

That alert came after the Carabinieri's art unit grew suspicious in January while doing a routine check at the Rome exhibit, which saw roughly 80 pieces on display from January to July. "Something seemed to be amiss," the senior officer leading the probe tells the Guardian, noting that police couldn't understand why none of Dali's paintings or other high-value art pieces were included in the exhibit. The current exhibition opened in Parma on Saturday and was intended to run through February.

Organizers at Palazzo Tarasconi, the Parma venue, haven't commented, but the ticketing office says the show will go on, despite the missing works. Authorities emphasize that these suspected Dalis are presumed fake based on initial checks, but that the final verdict is still pending. Italy's Culture Ministry is currently examining the pieces. If they're deemed to be phonies, they could be confiscated, and those found to be involved could be prosecuted for forgery or for knowingly handling counterfeits, per ARTnews.

story continues below

The Carabinieri, which have experts skilled in sniffing out counterfeit and stolen art, have been busy: Last year, they said they'd cracked a sprawling forgery ring that churned out fake works attributed to major names ranging from Picasso and Warhol to Banksy and, yes, even to Dali himself, per Reuters. The AP notes that Dali is among the world's most-forged artists, joining the likes of Picasso and Modigliani.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X