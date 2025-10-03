Police Name Manchester Victims, Attacker

Police on Friday identified the two men who were killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in northwest England on the holiest day of the Jewish year, as Britain's chief rabbi said an "unrelenting wave" of antisemitism lay behind the crime. Greater Manchester Police said local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall, the AP reports. Three other people are hospitalized in serious condition.

The attacker was identified by police as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who entered the United Kingdom as a young child and became a citizen in 2006. Authorities are unsure whether that is his birth name, since Al-Shamie translates into English as "the Syrian."