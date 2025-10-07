Stray Bullet Knocks Thousands Offline

A single stray bullet left nearly 25,000 Texans offline late last month. The mysterious shot pierced a Spectrum fiber optic cable in the Dallas area on Sept. 26, immediately cutting Wi-Fi for users in the city, as well as in Irving, Plano, Arlington, Austin, and San Antonio, reports the Dallas Morning News . While most fiber cables discreetly travel underground, this one was strung up on telephone poles, per Quartz . The shooter remains at large.

The situation isn't as rare as you might think. As the Register reports, "this is the third firearms-related outage problem Spectrum has had in the last 12 months." In one incident on New Year's Eve, a volley of stray bullets struck a fiber line in Columbus, Ohio, pushing customers and local traffic cameras offline. In an older case, from 2022, a flurry of bullets in Oakland, California, left 30,000 Comcast customers staring at blank screens, just as the Rams and 49ers were about to duke it out on TV, per Quartz.