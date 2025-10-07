Stray Bullet Knocks Thousands Offline

A single stray bullet left nearly 25,000 Texans offline late last month. The mysterious shot pierced a Spectrum fiber optic cable in the Dallas area on Sept. 26, immediately cutting Wi-Fi for users in the city, as well as in Irving, Plano, Arlington, Austin, and San Antonio, reports the Dallas Morning News. While most fiber cables discreetly travel underground, this one was strung up on telephone poles, per Quartz. The shooter remains at large.
The situation isn't as rare as you might think. As the Register reports, "this is the third firearms-related outage problem Spectrum has had in the last 12 months." In one incident on New Year's Eve, a volley of stray bullets struck a fiber line in Columbus, Ohio, pushing customers and local traffic cameras offline. In an older case, from 2022, a flurry of bullets in Oakland, California, left 30,000 Comcast customers staring at blank screens, just as the Rams and 49ers were about to duke it out on TV, per Quartz.