After Groom Loses Ring, Bride Gets an Unexpected Upgrade

When a bride's engagement ring vanished down an elevator shaft just before her wedding, it seemed like disaster had struck—until her mother-in-law stepped up in a big way. According to a Reddit post from the unidentified bride, the chaos unfolded as she and her future husband juggled bags in a hotel elevator. As her fiance pulled his phone out of his pocket, out popped the ring, which hit the floor and slid into the gap near the elevator door, reports People . "Gone."

The couple hit the emergency button and pleaded with hotel staff, but maintenance crews said it would be virtually impossible to shut down the elevator system to hunt for the ring. "To lose it like that in such a stupid, random way, felt unreal," wrote the bride. That's when her mother-in-law handed over her own antique emerald ring, asking the bride to wear it and, someday, pass it down to the couple's future children. "It was one of the kindest gestures I've ever experienced," the bride wrote, though she copped to feeling extra pressure not to lose this one.