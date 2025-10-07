Ramaswamy to GOP: Time to Stop 'Owning the Libs'

Vivek Ramaswamy, now vying for Ohio's governor seat, is set to tell fellow Republicans it's time to drop the "owning the libs" routine. Ramaswamy's remarks—scheduled for a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday at Montana State University—mark a sharp pivot from the combative strategy pushed by some conservatives, especially since the killing of activist Charlie Kirk, per Axios . Instead of doubling down against what others have labeled the "violent left," Ramaswamy wants the GOP to choose a less hostile path.

Ramaswamy isn't asking Republicans to abandon their core beliefs—rather, he's encouraging them to see political opponents as fellow Americans who've "lost their way," not enemies to be shamed or ostracized. "Not to berate them, embarrass them, and banish them—but to pray for them, to talk to them, and to persuade them," his prepared statement reads.

Ramaswamy, who cemented his status as a Trump supporter after bowing out of the 2024 GOP primary, will frame this as a crossroads moment for conservatives heading into 2025. He'll lay out a vision of free speech that covers everyone from far-right provocateurs to late-night hosts, calling for open debate without censorship. Ramaswamy has joined a handful of GOP heavyweights, including Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, in criticizing FCC Chair Brendan Carr for threatening regulatory action against ABC in response to Jimmy Kimmel's controversial remarks about Kirk's alleged shooter.

As for his gubernatorial run, Ramaswamy has earned President Trump's endorsement and is favored to win the primary. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old candidate visited the Ohio city of Norwalk to stump for what he sees as two of the state's biggest issues: economic growth and education, per the Sandusky Register. He also pushed his "One Ohio" vision, noting, "For the people who don't agree with me on everything, I embrace that. That's what makes our state beautiful. I don't care if you call yourself a Democrat or an independent or anything else. If you care about reviving the American dream in this state, I promise we'll work with you to bring Ohio to greater heights."