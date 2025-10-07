Woman's Amazon Order May Have Contained Voting Surprise

Authorities in Maine are investigating an allegation that dozens of unmarked ballots to be used in this November's election arrived inside a woman's Amazon order. The town of Ellsworth reported to the state last week that it was missing a shipment of 250 absentee ballots, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said on Monday. That happened the same day a woman in a town roughly 40 miles away reported finding bundles of ballots—250 in all—wrapped in plastic inside the box that contained her delivery from Amazon, per the AP .

The secretary of state's law enforcement division is investigating the discovery with assistance from the FBI and state authorities, Bellows said during a news conference at the state Capitol. She declined to ID the person who reported the ballots inside the delivery box, except to confirm she lived in the town of Newburgh. "I have full confidence that law enforcement will determine who is responsible, and any bad actor will be held accountable," she said, suggesting there could be other examples. "This year, it seems that there may have been attempts to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials," Bellows added, declining to elaborate.

The investigation into the wayward ballots is taking place less than a month before the state's Nov. 4 election and with absentee voting already underway. The ballot includes a GOP-backed initiative that would implement a photo ID requirement for voters, limit the use of drop boxes, and make changes to the state's absentee voting system. It also comes as Bellows, who's seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2026, is clashing with the DOJ over its requests in numerous states for detailed voter-roll information. The department has sued several states that have refused to turn over the data, including Maine.

Maine's top Republicans in the Democratic-majority Legislature sent a letter last week to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel requesting an investigation into the claims. The letter states that the person who received the package, whom it doesn't name, informed their town office about the discovery. Officials with the DOJ and town of Newburgh declined to comment. Amazon said the company is cooperating with Maine's investigation. "Based on our initial findings, it appears that this package was tampered with outside of our fulfillment and delivery network, and not by an Amazon employee or partner," the company said in a statement.