Cowboys Owner Claims Gesture Was 'Inadvertent'

The NFL says it has fined Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 for an obscene gesture toward fans at MetLife Stadium. Jones says his gesture toward fans late in a 37-22 victory over the New York Jets was inadvertent and he had to give celebrating Cowboys fans a "thumbs up," not flip them off.



Jones was caught on a video that went viral smiling widely as he pointed toward fans before briefly flashing the gesture Sunday. He said on his radio show Tuesday he was interacting with Dallas fans, not Jets fans, the AP reports.

"That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front—not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game."