Trump: 'The People of Canada Will Love Us Again'

But there is 'natural conflict,' he says during Oval Office meeting with Carney
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 7, 2025 5:12 PM CDT
President Trump said Tuesday that he was open to extending the free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada through a renegotiation or seeking "different deals" as he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House. Asked if Canada would be able to secure trade concessions, Trump said, "I think they're going to walk away very happy," the CBC reports. "The people of Canada will love us again," he added. Canadian officials later said the meeting had been "substantive," but there was no immediate announcement of a trade deal.

  • Carney made his second visit to the Oval Office ahead of next year's review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement—and as one of the world's most durable and amicable alliances has been fractured by Trump's trade war and annexation threats, the AP reports.

  • The free trade agreement was enacted during Trump's first term, and it allows the majority of Canadian and Mexican goods to be shipped to the US without tariffs. But Trump has made it clear since returning to office that he wants to reshape the relationship, and he expressed ambivalence over the process as long as he feels like he's able to improve America's position. "We could renegotiate it, and that would be good, or we can just do different deals," he said Tuesday. "We're allowed to do different deals if we want. We might make deals that are better for the individual countries."
  • Carney entered the visit hoping to find some relief on sector-specific tariffs, including 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. There is fear in Canada over what will happen to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is critical to Canada's economy. More than three-quarters of Canada's exports go to the US.
  • Trump showed a fondness for Carney—something he didn't display toward Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau. "We want Canada to do great," Trump said. "But you know, there's a point at which we also want the same business."

  • Asked why the US and Canada have failed to reach a deal on trade, Trump said it's a complicated situation. "We have natural conflict," he said. "We also have mutual love." Carney balked at Trump's use of the word "conflict," the AP reports. "There are areas where we compete, and it's in those areas where we have to come to an agreement that works," he said. "But there are more areas where we are stronger together, and that's what we're focused on."
  • "I think he's a great prime minister," Trump said of Carney, per CTV News. "I mean, he could represent me." He described Carney as a "world-class leader." When asked why he hasn't made a trade deal yet if he thinks Carney is a "great man," Trump replied, "Because I want to be a great man, too."
  • After Carney listed ways that Trump had been a "transformative" president, Trump added, "The merger of Canada and the United States" before saying, "I'm only kidding." The CBC reports that there was laughter in the room after Carney, smiling, said, "That wasn't where I was going, no."

