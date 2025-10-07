Trump: 'The People of Canada Will Love Us Again'

President Trump said Tuesday that he was open to extending the free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada through a renegotiation or seeking "different deals" as he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House. Asked if Canada would be able to secure trade concessions, Trump said, "I think they're going to walk away very happy," the CBC reports. "The people of Canada will love us again," he added. Canadian officials later said the meeting had been "substantive," but there was no immediate announcement of a trade deal.

Carney made his second visit to the Oval Office ahead of next year's review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement—and as one of the world's most durable and amicable alliances has been fractured by Trump's trade war and annexation threats, the AP reports.