For AC, Buildings Are Turning to 'Ice Batteries'

Every night, some 74,000 gallons of water are frozen at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. The hospital used to get all of its air conditioning from a conventional system found in most US buildings, but now, 27 tanks of ice sustain a network of cold-water pipes keeping operating rooms at safe temperatures and patients comfortable. This type of thermal energy storage, which uses what's known as "ice batteries," is being added to buildings in the US for its ability to provide cool air without releasing planet-warming emissions. As the AP reports, these systems cut electricity usage and lower the strain on the grid. With rising temperatures and the growing demand for electricity in the US, ice thermal energy storage offers a sustainable option for cooling buildings.